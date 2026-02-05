ArcelorMittal reports USD 177 mn net income Oct-Dec

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a net income of USD 177 million in the December quarter, aided by improved sales.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted a USD 390 million net loss "attributable to equity holders of the parent".

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal follows January to December as financial year.

In October-December 2025, the company's sales registered around 2 per cent rise at USD 14,971 million from USD 14,714 million in the year-ago period.

The crude steel production, however, fell to 12.8 million tonnes (MT) from 14 MT in October-December 2024, registering a decline of 8 per cent.

Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said, "2025 was a pivotal year for the global steel industry and ArcelorMittal. While the ongoing geopolitical volatility brought significant challenges, important foundations were also laid for a more supportive operating environment moving forwards." Globally, the outlook is also more favourable, including in India where the company is growing its presence and enhancing product offerings, he noted.

In December 2025, the company announced three new renewable energy projects in India totalling 1 GW of solar and wind capacity, projected to deliver USD 0.2 billion annual non-cyclical EBITDA for the group.

Once completed, these projects will double ArcelorMittal's renewable energy capacity in India.

AMNS India, the company's 60:40 joint venture with Japan-based Nippon Steel, produced 1,876 MT of crude steel in October-December 2025, down from 1,950 MT in the year-ago period.

Sales increased to USD 1,593 million from USD 1,653 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The board of directors will submit to a shareholders' vote at the next annual general meeting a proposal to increase the dividend to $0.60 per share.

Dividend payments would be done every quarter. The payment for the first quarter, which will be an interim dividend, would be done in March 2026. PTI ABI TRB