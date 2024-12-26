Archies partners Al Hasnae Gifts to expand in GCC market

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Greeting cards and gifts major Archies Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Al Hasnae Gifts to expand in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market.

Archies had recently commenced operations in the UAE. Through the collaboration it plans further expansions into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, establishing a robust presence across the Middle East, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The GCC region is a dynamic market with immense potential, and we are excited to bring Archies' signature gifting range to a new audience," Archies Executive Director Varun Moolchandani said.

Partnering with Al Hasnae Gifts, a renowned name in the GCC gifting industry, has facilitated Archies' seamless integration into established retail networks, including Carrefour (MAF Retail), ADCOOP outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and Union Co-op locations across Dubai, the filing said.

"Our partnership with Archies aligns with our vision of curating heartfelt gifting experiences for customers across the GCC region," Al Hasnae Gifts CoFounder Al Hasnae S said.

This partnership ensures a robust supply chain, enhanced market reach, and a seamless shopping experience for customers, both in-store and online, the company said. PTI RKL HVA