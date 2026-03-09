ARCIL appoints Phanindranath Kakarla as CEO & MD

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) on Monday said it has appointed Phanindranath Kakarla as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with effect from March 8.

Kakarla succeeds Pallav Mohapatra, who stepped down after completing his term as CEO and MD, the company said in a release.

"We are confident he will lead the company into its next phase of growth and value creation. This is part of the succession plan as envisaged by the board over the last year," said Narayanan Subramaniam, chairman at ARCIL.

He had joined ARCIL in April last year under a board-approved succession plan to ensure a smooth transition, and served as President working closely with the leadership team on strategic initiatives, business expansion and operational transformation, the company said.

In the past, Kakarla held senior leadership roles at the Edelweiss Group, where he oversaw strategic functions, including finance, operations, corporate services and business transformation, the company said. PTI MSU TRB