Areion AMC raises Rs 125 cr special situation fund

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Areion Asset Management Company on Monday announced that it has raised a Rs 125 crore special situations fund to invest in stressed assets.

This is the first close of a Rs 500 crore fund, which is being targeted to be raised as part of the special situations fund, as per an official statement.

It received interest from ultra-high networth individuals and family offices, and the fund is expected to achieve its second phase of raising commitments by the end of FY26, the statement said, without detailing if it will be the final close.

The fund has already commenced capital deployment across secured stressed-asset opportunities, it said.

The six-year-old AMC has deployed around Rs 3,000 crore in special situation assets across its funds and expects to deploy Rs 2,000 crore more in the forthcoming 3-6 months, it said.

The AMC also expects to start operations from the Gift City branch early next quarter, the statement said. PTI AA SHW