Arisinfra Solutions posts Rs 15.25cr profit in Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Arisinfra Solutions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.25 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 242.44 crore during July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 177.59 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd supplies construction materials. It seeks to bring together fragmented suppliers and manufacturers to serve large developers and contractors.

Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "Our Q2 FY26 performance reflects the growing strength and maturity of our operating model. We saw consistent growth across both contract manufacturing and services, alongside visible improvement in working capital efficiency and profitability." "With an integrated services order book of nearly Rs 850 crore, growing monthly material demand, and higher annual reserved capacity across partner plants, we enter the second half of FY26 with strong momentum and readiness to scale further," he added.