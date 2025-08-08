Arisinfra Solutions Q1 profit down 21pc to Rs 5cr, revenue rises to Rs 215.6cr

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's net profit declined 21 per cent to Rs 5.11 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to expenses related to the public issue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors.

Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra, said, "Revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year, and we delivered Rs 5.1 crore in Profit After Tax (PAT), after absorbing one-time IPO expenses. Excluding this, PAT stood at nearly Rs 7.4 crore - exceeding the full-year PAT we reported in FY25, within the first three months of FY26." Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP. The work order is related to development management, project execution, and material supply. PTI MJH MJH DR DR