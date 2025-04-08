Arkade Developers expects Rs 865 cr revenue from redevelopment project in Mumbai

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it expects Rs 865 crore revenue from a redevelopment project in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed it has secured cluster redevelopment rights and registered the development agreement for Satya Shreepal Nagar A CHS Ltd, Om Shreepal Nagar B & C CHS Ltd, Sheetal Shreepal CHS Ltd and Sai Shreepal CHS Ltd.

The project will have a saleable carpet area of approximately 2.44 lakh square feet.

"The development carries an estimated top line of Rs 865 crore, marking a significant addition to Arkade’s growing portfolio in the western suburbs," the company said.

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has so far completed 31 projects comprising 55 lakh square feet. Another 20 lakh square feet area is under development. PTI MJH DR