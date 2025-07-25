Arkade Developers Q1 profit falls 5 pc to Rs 29 cr

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd has reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.75 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 30.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 165.22 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 125.51 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has completed 31 real estate projects comprising over 5.5 million square feet of property. It is building more than 2 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH SHW