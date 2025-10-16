Arkade Developers Q2 profit up 6 pc to Rs 45.8 cr

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.80 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 43.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 264.82 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 203.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has delivered over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional 2 million square feet currently under construction. PTI MJH MJH SHW