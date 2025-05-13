Arkade Developers Q4 profit up 70% to Rs 33.26 cr; FY25 profit rises to Rs 157 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 70 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 33.26 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 19.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 134.34 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 123.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, Arkade Developers' net profit grew to Rs 156.92 crore from Rs 122.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income climbed to Rs 694.60 crore last fiscal from Rs 635.71 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Arkade Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.