Arnifi looks to expand footprints in overseas markets

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Tech-enabled business setup platform Arnifi on Tuesday said it has enabled over 750 clients to set up their footprint in the international market in its second year of operation.
There has been huge demand for reliable international management and compliance service providers by entities looking to expand in the global market, which includes start-ups, SMEs, and corporates, Arnifi said.
The Middle East is one of the key growth markets for companies to expand their business. India and South Asia are two of the largest participants and contributors in the Middle East trade and economic growth.
The company offers comprehensive management services to the entities in the international market, providing entities with a tech-driven platform to register and start their setup process, which includes company incorporation, licensing, visa support, banking assistance, tax registration, compliance, and accounting.
Arnifi operates in key markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the USA, and Singapore.
"Businesses today want clarity and speed when entering a new market. Arnifi's focus is to simplify complex processes and give founders a clear roadmap from the start.
"By combining AI with strong regional expertise, we are helping companies expand internationally with confidence and control. The company continues to expand its footprint. Arnifi focuses on making expansion simple and predictable, helping companies move from planning to execution while staying compliant," said Manu Midha, founder of Arnifi. PTI IAS BAL BAL