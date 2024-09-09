Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors raises Rs 375 cr in maiden debt fund for housing projects

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, an alternative investment management firm, has raised Rs 375 crore in its maiden debt fund from investors.

In a statement, the company said on Monday that it has closed the first round of its 'Arnya Real Estate Fund - Debt'.

The maiden fund, launched in April 2024, aims for a total corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, with an additional green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

"The fund has secured commitments of Rs 375 crore from a diverse group of investors, ranging from family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and HNIs," it said.

The firm, founded in December 2023, is dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of real estate investment products, including debt, rental and equity investments.

Sharad Mittal, Founder & CEO of Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, said, "The successful first close of the Arnya Real Estate Fund - Debt is a testament to the trust our investors have placed in us. We are committed to building an independent, real estate-focused investment management firm that offers a comprehensive range of products across debt, rental, and equity in the real estate sector." Registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with Sebi, the fund focuses on providing early-stage growth capital to the residential real estate sector, targeting Tier 1 developers in India's top eight cities.

Earlier this year, Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a category-II alternative investment fund, announced plans to raise Rs 400 crore to invest in luxury housing projects in South Delhi.