Arnya RealEstates Fund to invest Rs 130 crore in Casagrand's housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors will invest Rs 130 crore in realty firm Casagrand's forthcoming residential project in South Bengaluru.

This is the second investment of the company. It announced its first investment in October 2024 for a project in Navi Mumbai, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It did not give any details about the project in South Bengaluru.

Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors maiden fund, Arnya Real Estate Fund - Debt, launched in April 2024, aims for a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, with an additional green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with the Sebi, the fund focuses on providing early-stage growth capital to the residential real estate sector, targeting Tier 1 developers in India's top eight cities.

"At Arnya, we are committed to building an independent real estate investment management platform which provides solutions to investors across debt, rental & equity," Sharad Mittal, Founder & CEO of Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors, said.

The fund aims to leverage its deep market expertise and strategic relationships to deliver superior performance and long-term value to its investors, the company said.

The fund has attracted a diverse group of investors, ranging from high-net-worth individuals to family offices.