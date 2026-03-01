Arohan Financial Services reports jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 36.48 crore

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Arohan Financial Services on Sunday reported a jump in its net profit to Rs 36.48 crore in the quarter ending December 2025, compared to Rs 3.50 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 87 per cent from Rs 19.53 crore in the previous quarter, supported by improvement in asset quality and collection efficiencies, a statement said.

The company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,308 crore during the quarter, backed by a base of nearly 20 lakh customers across the country, it said.

Asset quality remained resilient with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.69 per cent and net NPA at 0.39 per cent, among the lowest in the NBFC-MFI sector, the statement said.

MD Manoj Nambiar said the microfinance sector continued to show signs of stabilisation during the third quarter.

"At Arohan, our consistent focus on disciplined lending, prudent customer selection and strong on-ground monitoring has delivered tangible results, as reflected in steady improvements across key operating metrics," he said.

The company has maintained liquidity of over Rs 700 crore and reported a capital adequacy ratio of 31.2 per cent, providing headroom for calibrated growth, he added. PTI BSM SOM