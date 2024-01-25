Around 1,100 people may lose job at Flipkart after performance assessment

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) E-commerce firm Flipkart may dismiss around 1,100 people on the grounds of poor performance, sources aware of the development said.

Walmart group firm Flipkart conducts performance assessments of employees between January and February based on work done in the previous calendar year.

"About 5 per cent of the total workforce may see exit after the performance development cycle for 2023 is over. The evaluation starts in January and will go for about a couple of more weeks," a source said.

According to another source, Flipkart has around 22,000 employees and as a result of performance evaluation around 1,100 people may exit from the company.

An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no reply.