Around 125 PACS under liquidation in Karnataka: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) As many as 125 out of total 6,291 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in Karnataka are under liquidation, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Out of 125 PACS, 28 cooperatives are located in Chikkaballapura, followed by 13 in Hassan and 12 in Belagavi, as per the data placed before the Lok Sabha.

According to Shah, there are a total 6,291 PACS in Karnataka, out of which 64 are non-functional/dormant at present, while 125 are under liquidation.

In the last five years, 428 new PACS were registered in the state with the highest 187 in Belagavi, he said in a written reply to the Lower House.

At an all-India level, 4,964 PACS were registered in 2024-25 fiscal across the country.

The minister said National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) disbursed Rs 25.56 crore to PACS in Karnataka in five years till 2024-25.

Under a pilot project to construct a grain storage unit, the minister said a 1,000-tonne godown with a processing unit has been constructed at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Federation, Ekamba, Bidar in Karnataka.

For computerisation of PACS, the minister said of the 6,582 PACS sanctioned in Karnataka, hardware has been delivered to 5,491 PACS, 3,765 cooperatives have been onboarded onto the ERP system, 1,930 cooperatives are live on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and 1,728 have completed by-end operations.

The Centre has released Rs 55.64 crore to Karnataka under the computerisation project, he added. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU