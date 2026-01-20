Around 14,000 applications received under Delhi govt's old age pension scheme since December

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has received around 14,000 applications under the old-age pension scheme since December.

An official said the Social Welfare Department has received about 200 applications from each of the 70 assembly constituencies against the 50,000 vacancies announced on September 17 during the Seva Pakhwara.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said that the old-age pension payments that were delayed due to technical and administrative issues will be released this week after the Finance Department granted special approval.

According to the Department of Social Welfare, some senior citizens had been facing delays in receiving financial assistance under the Old Age Pension Scheme over the past few months. The department said beneficiaries will receive the full amount of their pending pension.

In a statement, the department said that there are over 4.35 lakh beneficiaries under the old age pension scheme in Delhi, and payments were affected only for a section of beneficiaries, while others continued to receive their pensions on time.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has issued directions to expedite all pending procedures, the department said, adding that pension payments to the remaining beneficiaries will begin from this week and the pending amounts will be credited directly to their bank accounts.

The minister has also directed officials to make the pension payment process more transparent and accountable.

Singh said the social security of senior citizens remains a top priority for the Delhi government, which is committed to ensuring a dignified life for the elderly.

In addition to pension support, the government is also distributing assistive devices and working towards setting up new old-age homes, he added. PTI SHB HVA