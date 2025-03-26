Around 200 companies to take part in two-day spiritual, perfume products expo

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Around 200 companies are expected to showcase products at the two-day expo of incense, spiritual and perfume products to be held at Yashoobhoomi here in May, organisers said on Wednesday.

An estimated 10,000 trade visitors and delegates from over 10 countries are expected to attend the 10th International Agarbatti & Perfume Expo 2025 to be held on May 17-18, Incense Media said in a statement.

The expo which has been moved to the National Capital will act as a global gateway for SMEs, MSMEs, and B2B stakeholders to showcase their products, innovations, and business potential, Incense Media founder Deepak Goyal said.

The Delhi Expo will serve as the ultimate platform for retailers, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, and allied industries to connect, collaborate, and explore new business opportunities, the statement added.

The Indian incense industry is experiencing a phenomenal surge, boasting an annual market size of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore, Incense Media said. As the world's leading producer of incense sticks, India is on a trajectory of 8.6 per cent compounded annual growth rate between 2023 and 2029, the statement said. PTI KKS MR MR