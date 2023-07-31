Around 25,000 prohibited items found in air passengers' baggages daily: BCAS chief

New Delhi: Aviation security watchdog BCAS finds around 25,000 prohibited items in the baggages of passengers on a daily basis and that takes a lot of time of security personnel, its chief Zulfiquar Hasan said on Monday.

Advertisment

He also emphasised that aviation security is essential for the growth of the country's aviation sector.

"We cannot afford to have a mistake," he said and added that passengers should stop carrying prohibited items as that will save time.

The Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) was speaking at an event to mark the Aviation Security Culture Week which will be celebrated from July 31 to August 5.

BCAS has also asked airports not to display commercial advertisements on screens in the security check areas and those spaces should be used to provide information to passengers about prohibited items.

Cyber threat and possible drone attacks are among the major threats, he said.