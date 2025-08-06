Around 37,000 farmers adopt natural farming in Himachal's Una and Hamirpur

Hamirpur: With incentives like subsidies and assured minimum support price given by the state government to promote natural farming, around 37,000 farmers have adopted natural farming in the twin districts of Una and Hamirpur.

Over 20,000 farmers in Hamirpur district and 16,853 farmers in Una have adopted natural farming, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur Amarjeet Singh said around 96 quintals of wheat and 9 quintals of turmeric prepared through natural farming have been purchased in the district in the Rabi season, while 53 quintals of maize were purchased in the last Kharif season.

Project Director of Aatma Project, Hamirpur, Nitin Sharma, said that to promote natural farming, farmers are given a subsidy of Rs 25,000 for the purchase of indigenous cows.

Apart from this, a transport subsidy of Rs 5,000 and payment of animal market fee up to Rs 2,000 are also provided under the project.

A subsidy of Rs 8,000 is given for paving the floor of the cowshed and setting up systems for collecting cow urine. Additionally, a subsidy of up to Rs 2,250 is available for preparing materials required for natural farming, such as drums and other equipment.

Shakuntala Devi and Sushma Devi of Gram Panchayat Amlahad, who have adopted natural farming, have found new hope. Not only has it significantly reduced their farming costs, but their crops are also fetching better prices, and their food is now free from harmful chemicals, Sharma added.

The ATMA Project Director, Virender Bagga, claims 41.66 metric tonnes of natural wheat and 11.15 metric tonnes of natural maize were purchased by farmers in Una district.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has urged farmers to adopt this method, citing its environmental, health, and economic benefits.