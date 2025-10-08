Around 40 ministers from different nations to participate in 8th Assembly of ISA

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Around 40 ministers from different countries are expected to participate in the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, scheduled from 27 to 30 October in the capital, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Launched by India and France at COP21 in Paris, ISA is the largest treaty-based intergovernmental organisation from the Global South, bringing together 124 Member and Signatory Countries.

This high-level ministerial gathering comes weeks ahead of COP30 in Brazil, shaping priorities for scaling solar energy, unlocking transformative finance, charting technology and policy roadmaps, and building skill ecosystems to accelerate a just and inclusive energy transition.

Talking to reporters here, New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "I am quite confident that 35 to 40 ministers will participate (in the ISA Assembly). More than 20 to 25 have already confirmed participation." The minister also noted that today with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, India is the world’s third-largest solar producer.

This progress shows how the national ambition can translate to meaningful change at the local level, he stated adding that it is because our success story is more than just numbers; it is about the people.

"We have seen firsthand how decentralised solar transforms lives, bring light to rural homes, powers local health centres and gives new tools to our farmers. With PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 20 lakh households are benefiting from solar power," he said.

The Eighth Session of the ISA Assembly, scheduled from 27 to 30 October 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will bring the world together under one Sun, one vision, and one shared commitment to solar energy.

Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA said, "Global renewable energy is at an inflection point. It took oil 25 years to reach 1,000 GW — renewables doubled that in just two years. For the first time, renewable generation has surpassed fossil generation. This is a decisive moment for the Global South to lead." The Eighth Session of the ISA Assembly will focus on four strategic pillars: Catalytic Finance Hub; Global Capability Centre & Digitisation; Regional & Country-Level Engagement; and Technology Roadmap & Policy.