Around 40pc of blue-collar workers actively looking for job change, salary biggest motivator: Report

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) With attrition rate as high as 40 per cent in the blue-collar job segment, a recent report revealed that over 40 per cent of those interviewed are still actively seeking new opportunities.

Over 40 per cent of participants are currently employed but actively seeking new job opportunities, according to a report by blue-collar hiring platform WorkIndia.

The report revealed that the quest for a better salary is a significant motivator, with 22 per cent of respondents indicating that financial compensation is their primary reason for job hunting.

Additionally, 20 per cent of respondents cited career growth opportunities as a driving factor, while another 20 per cent noted personal motivations such as relocation, completing education, or changes in family circumstances, it stated.

The report is an analysis based on inputs from 1,100 respondents on the WorkIndia platform.

It further revealed that many experienced candidates feel they need to be more fulfilled in their current roles, prompting them to explore better opportunities.

Concerns over layoffs or financial instability within their current employer often trigger candidates to seek new jobs, said the report.

Meanwhile, the potential for higher salaries and superior benefits remained a primary motivator for many as candidates increasingly prioritise organisations that align with their personal values, particularly regarding work-life balance and company culture.

Around 48 per cent of candidates said they continue to use the job search application even after securing a job, of which 74 per cent of respondents said they are searching for better opportunities.

These statistics highlighted a significant desire among blue-collar workers for roles that offer improved financial compensation and promise enhanced job satisfaction and career growth, it stated.

Another 16 per cent of the respondents reported that they are actively searching for job opportunities on behalf of others, said the report.

"This report sheds light on the evolving motivations of blue-collar workers in India. As we continue to support their job search journeys, we are committed to providing resources and opportunities that align with their aspirations for better compensation, career growth, and a fulfilling work environment," WorkIndia co-founder and CEO Nilesh Dungarwal added. PTI SM MR