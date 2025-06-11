Around 46 pc of Indian professionals self-fund learning initiatives, says TeamLease Edtech report

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) With just 23.9 per cent of employers offering full sponsorship for upskilling, 46 per cent of employees chose to self-fund their recent learning initiatives, a report said on Wednesday.

The TeamLease Edtech report - Impact of Upskilling on Performance Appraisals - has revealed that only 23.9 per cent of employers offered to sponsor upskilling of their employees, however, 46 per cent of professionals chose to self-fund their most recent learning initiatives.

"The professionals who take the initiative, especially those who invest in their learning, stand to gain not just skills but also recognition, responsibility, and real career momentum. For organisations, this is a wake-up call to invest more strategically in structured upskilling paths that align with performance cycles. For employees, they need to act now, learn smartly, and think long-term," TeamLease Edtech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said, quoting the report.

The report is based on a survey of over 14,000 professionals across various functions and industries pan-India.

The report further found that around 84 per cent of professionals reported engaging in some form of upskilling over the past year, driven by long-term career planning and a desire for future readiness.

More than 64 per cent of professionals reported a direct positive impact of upskilling on their appraisal outcomes.

Interestingly, the report also found that 42 per cent witnessed promotions, salary hikes or enhanced roles within just 18 months of completing their upskilling, reinforcing the role of learning as a short-to-mid-term lever for growth.

Timing has also emerged as a key factor, with over 40 per cent of respondents stating that they intentionally pursued upskilling closer to appraisal cycles to maximise visibility and impact, according to the report.

The report revealed that professionals from Technology and Finance backgrounds showed the highest self-upskilling rates (78.3 per cent), often without organisational learning support.

In contrast, 80 per cent of Sales and Marketing respondents preferred short-term certifications and online tutorials, emphasising the growing relevance of just-in-time, low-cost learning formats tailored for immediate application, added the report. PTI SM MR