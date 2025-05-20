Around 65% of IPL fans want new winner this year, RCB favourite: Survey

Mumbai: Around 65 per cent of fans of T20 cricket league IPL polled expect to see a new trophy winner this year with Royal Challengers Bangalore emerging as the favourite, according to a survey.

The survey of more than 5,000 cricket fans, including Gen Zs, till May 5 found that 12 per cent of fans want to see Delhi Capitals as winner while 7 per cent rooted for Punjab Kings, the 23 Watts Insights Studio, which conducted the poll, stated.

The survey, The IPL Pulse, explores how India’s Cricket fandom, especially Gen Zs, are engaging with the league, reacting to its evolving format, and rallying behind both legacy icons and new talent, it said.

The 23 Watts stated that a majority of fans surveyed want M S Dhoni to keep playing, showing his lasting presence in the game.

When asked about Dhoni’s retirement, an overwhelming 73 per cent said they want him to continue, highlighting the strong support Thala still receives from fans all over the country, the survey said.

Around 37.77 per cent believe that Dhoni is struggling but is still valuable while 35.13 per cent say that he is the soul of CSK.

On rising talent, fans voted Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals as the most impressive IPL 2025 debutant with 31.4 per cent of the consensus wooed by his cricketing skills. He is followed by Mumbai Indians’ emerging bowler Ashwani Kumar with 21 per cent of votes.

Around 78 per cent of the fans believe that the introduction of “impact players” has made the game more strategic and engaging, while 20 per cent that the rules are overhyped and unfair to all-rounders.

Gujarat Titans, RCB and Punjab Kings have made it to IPL 2025 playoffs while three teams - Mumbai Indians, LSG and Delhi Capitals are in contention for the final spot as of May 19.