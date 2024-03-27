Around 90% of employees in India highly motivated by challenges, extra responsibility at work: Study

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) With work seen as a source of meaning and fulfilment, 89 per cent of employees interviewed in India claim to be highly motivated by challenges and extra responsibility, claims a study.

Over 89 per cent of respondents in India claim to be highly motivated by challenges and extra responsibility at work while 84 per cent believe that their managers care and have empathy for them, according to a global study by HR think tank UKG Workforce Institute.

The study was conducted across 10 countries, including India, surveying more than 4,000 employees, including managers and C-suite (top-level) executives.

In India, about three in four employees (72 per cent) respondents say their manager's support, encouragement, and their leadership directly motivate them to go above and beyond in the workplace, the study stated.

Two-fifths of employees (40 per cent) say having a good manager - one who's accessible but doesn't micro-manage - makes them feel the most productive at work, it added.

However, the study found that 78 per cent of employees in India experience some form of job burnout, leading to physical and emotional exhaustion.

In fact, 64 per cent of employees interviewed from India would readily accept a workload reduction for a commensurate pay cut, it added.

This goes to show that a majority of employees recognise the importance of a healthy work-life balance and are willing to prioritise it over financial gain, the study noted.

Further, the study revealed that with the changing attitude of employees towards the nature of work, it is no longer seen solely as a means of survival, and 76 per cent of the respondents from India believe that their work is more than just a 'job' to them and has a special meaning, while 72 per cent genuinely think that they make a difference in their organisation.

In fact, 91 per cent of employees find their managers helping them gain the understanding of how exactly their role impacts the business of the organisation at a larger scale, it added. PTI SM MR