Arrears of Rs 8,643 crore for Himachal govt employees, pensioners pending as on July 31, 2024

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 21 (PTI) A total of Rs 8,643 crore arrears of the Himachal Pradesh government employees and pensioners were pending as on July 31 this year, while three instalments of dearness allowance (DA) are yet to be released, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the state assembly on Saturday.

Replying to a question of BJP legislators Randhir Sharma and Janak Raj, the chief minister said while the central government gives 53 per cent DA to its employees, the Himachal government employees get DA at 42 per cent of their basic salary.

He said that as on July 31, 2024, the payments of Rs 12.83 crore with respect to government employees and Rs 57.92 crore with regard to pensioners on account of reimbursement of medical bills were also pending. PTI COR BPL HVA