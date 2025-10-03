Art of Time closes Rs 175 cr Series B fundraise

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Omnichannel luxury watch retailer Art of Time on Friday said it has successfully closed its Series B fundraise of Rs 175 crore.

The round was led by Mithun Sacheti, Siddhartha Sacheti, Plutus Wealth Management, and Girish Mathrubootham, the company said in a statement.

The fresh capital will be used to expand store presence, launch CIRCA, a new bridge-to-luxury concept, and invest in leadership talent, technology, and inventory to serve India's fast-growing base of watch buyers, it added.

The company now operates 14 boutiques across five cities.

"This fundraise fuels our next phase of growth from launching CIRCA in new markets to deepening our luxury partnerships and building a team ready to lead India's luxury watch retail transformation," Art of Time Co-founder Gaurav Bhatia said. PTI RKL SHW