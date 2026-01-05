Artificial intelligence, deep tech dominate discussions at TiE Global Summit

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) A series of discussions on leadership, artificial intelligence, deep technology, skills development and long-term capital for India's growth was held on the second day of Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit on Monday.

Senior policymakers and industry leaders expressed their views on cooperative federalism, policy certainty and digital transformation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the need for healthy competition, along with collaboration, among states.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa outlined the state's plans to create jobs through digital initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey shared details about the state's policy framework and ease of doing business.

Talking about leadership, risk-taking and women-led entrepreneurship, former Union minister Smriti Irani mentioned initiatives supporting women entrepreneurs.

Irani said women should continue to challenge their own limits and be willing to take risks, even at the height of success.

Speaking at a session "Leadership Beyond Labels: Women, Power & Public Service", the former union minister talked about her initiative SPARK, which aims to support one lakh women entrepreneurs across 300 cities through access to credit, formalisation and institutional support.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag discussed his work in sports education and experience as a startup investor, sharing views on risk-taking and support systems for young entrepreneurs.

At a session on "AI and Youth", Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the state government is promoting artificial intelligence with caution to ensure technology reaches the grassroots and remote areas.

Panellists discussed the growing role of AI skills for the younger generation and the use of AI-driven solutions by startups.

Other discussions focused on creativity in the age of AI, business model innovation, heritage and fashion, AI agents, and deep-tech collaboration between India and global technology hubs.