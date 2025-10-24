Artificial intelligence firm RNIT AI Solutions shares list on BSE

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) RNIT AI Solutions Ltd, an artificial intelligence-backed governance and enterprise transformation solutions firm, on Friday said it has listed its shares on the BSE.

The ceremonial bell was rung by Raja Srinivas Nandigam, Managing Director and CEO of RNIT AI Solutions.

"Our public listing today is not just a financial milestone, it’s a mission milestone. At RNIT, we believe Artificial Intelligence must become the backbone of governance and enterprise transformation in India.

"This listing empowers us to scale our vision of Responsible AI-- AI that serves people, not replaces them across governance, education, healthcare, and food ecosystems," Nandigam said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company got listed on the mainboard through a reverse merger.

In 2023, RNIT Solutions & Services completed the merger with Autopal Industries following the approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Post-merger, the company has been renamed as RNIT AI Solutions. Later, it got listed on the bourse after the completion of share swap.

With this market debut, RNIT is poised to accelerate innovation-led growth, expand into new Indian states, and explore emerging global markets, RNIT stated.

The company said it is investing in multi-modal AI, integrating text, voice, and vision analytics to deliver predictive, insight-driven decision intelligence for governance and enterprise applications.

Since its inception in 2019, the company has implemented AI-powered Facial Recognition and Beneficiary Tracking Systems that have collectively handled over 3 billion identity verifications across 300 departments, making it India's leading SaaS provider of AI-centric identity and management systems.