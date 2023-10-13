Artificial intelligence, other emerging areas pose challenges for competition law: MCA Sec

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Artificial intelligence and certain other emerging areas bring more challenges for the competition law and policy, Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil said on Friday.

Delivering the valedictory address at the eighth BRICS International Competition Conference in the national capital, he also mentioned the ex-ante approach to deal with possible anti-competitive practices in the digital markets.

According to him, fostering cooperation on competition among the BRICS countries will have a positive global outcome. PTI RAM MR