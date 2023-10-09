Artisans and craftsmen 'geatest assets'; UP's exports rise 250-fold in 4 years: Adityanath

Bhadohi/Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described artisans and craftsmen as the "greatest assets" and said schemes like 'One District, One Product' and Vishwakarma Shram Samman led to a 250-fold increase in states' exports in four years.

He highlighted the global recognition of UP's traditional products, while emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly presents them to world leaders during his foreign visits.

"This elevates the prestige of the state's skilled artisans," he said.

He also stated that Uttar Pradesh's One District, One Product (ODOP) items are now replacing Chinese-made products in terms of popularity during festivals.

Inaugurating the 45th edition of the four-day International Carpet Fair at Carpet Expo Mart in Bhadohi, the Chief Minister said, "The artisans and craftsmen of our state are our greatest assets. The One District, One Product scheme and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana have played a pivotal role in boosting Uttar Pradesh's exports, witnessing a 250-fold increase in just four years." During the event, the chief minister pointed out that the carpet industry's total exports amount to about Rs 17,000 crore, with a substantial 60 per cent coming from three districts -- Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

He noted that this achievement led to Bhadohi being honoured with the 'Towns of Export Excellence' award.

Adityanath also highlighted the role of the International Trade Show in Noida as a platform to exhibit Uttar Pradesh's potential and described the International Carpet Fair as another valuable opportunity to showcase the state's capabilities, the UP government said in a statement.

"This fair is a campaign to give a new height to Prime Minister Modi's 'make in India' and 'vocal for local and local for global' vision," he said.

He highlighted the abundant skills possessed by the state's craftsmen, emphasizing that their potential was hindered due to a lack of technology and platforms.

With the government's intervention, these artisans have successfully showcased their talents on the global stage, as is evident from the participation of over 450 buyers from 68 countries in the fair, he said.

Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh had the opportunity to join the G-20 events in which heads of state of 40 countries participated. The carpet used for the event was crafted by skilled artisans of Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that the state is home to over 20 lakh weavers, and the double engine government will provide full support to the craftsmen and artisans of the state.

During the event, the chief minister saw the carpets on display at the fair and honoured two female weavers, Madhuri Devi and Mahajabeen, by presenting them with shawls.

Madhuri Devi earned recognition for her contribution in making the handmade carpet used in the newly-constructed Parliament house, the UP government said in the statement.

On the other hand, Mahajabeen has been instrumental in empowering around 400 women through self-help groups, fostering self-reliance among them, the statement said.

UP's MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, UP's minister of state for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari, Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind, Aurai MLA Dinanath Bhaskar, Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey and others were present on this occasion, the statement said. PTI NAV HVA