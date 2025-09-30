Arun Alagappan re-elected as SICCI president

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) The executive chairman of the Coromandel International Ltd Arun Alagappan was re-elected as president, the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) at the 115th Annual General Meeting held here in the city.

Under the leadership of Alagappan, SICCI would continue to strengthen its role as a bridge between government, industry and society, driving forward key initiatives in policy advocacy, international collaborations, sustainability and MSME empowerment.

Meanwhile, VNS Legal founder V N Shiva Shankar was re-elected as senior vice-president while AMPA Group managing director AMPA Palaniappan was re-elected as the vice-president, a press release from SICCI said on Tuesday.

"Together, this leadership team will continue to guide SICCI's mission of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth across Southern India," it said.

Established in 1909, SICCI has a legacy of over 115 years of service to industry, government and society. It continues to play a pivotal role in promoting trade, investment and sustainable development with its vibrant sectoral committees, international desks and policy think tanks, the release added.