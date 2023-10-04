Arun Alagappan unanimously elected SICCI President

Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) The Executive Vice Chairman of Coromandel International Ltd, Arun Alagappan, was elected as the president of industry body SICCI here on Wednesday.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), one of the oldest industry bodies based out of Chennai, Alagappan was elected unanimously as its president.

V N Shiva Sankar, the founder of VNS Legal, which offers legal advisory services, was elected Senior Vice President of SICCI, a press release said.

'AMPA' Palaniappan, the President of AMPA Group, has been elected as Vice-President of the chamber.

"Alagappan is a leader, a visionary and a philanthropist. As a business leader, he has a proven track record in terms of efficiency and competency," said SICCI secretary Vinod Solomon.

"I am thankful for SICCI's vote of confidence in appointing me as the President. This position gives me an opportunity to work within the SICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level, and the nation's growth at another," Alagappan said on his appointment.

"I look forward to engaging with industry leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth, and towards building consensus between the industry and the policy makers," he added. PTI VIJ ANE