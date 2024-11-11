Arun Duggal ceases to be chairman, independent director of Icra Ltd board

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Domestic rating agency Icra on Monday said Arun Duggal ceased to be the chairman and independent director on the board of the company upon completion of his term.

In a regulatory filing, Icra said the second consecutive term of appointment of Arun Duggal and Ranjana Agarwal as Independent Director(s) of the company ended on November 10, 2024.

"Consequently, Duggal ceased to be the Chairman and an Independent Director of ICRA Limited and Agarwal has also ceased to be an Independent Director of the company with effect from November 11, 2024," it said.

Shares of Icra were trading at Rs 6,878.75, down 1.40 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.