Arun Maheshwari re-appointed as JSW Infrastructure Jt MD & CEO

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Monday said it has re-appointed Arun Maheshwari as the company's Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

His re-appointment is effective April 18, the JSW Group company said in an exchange filing.

"The board of directors has on April 15, 2024 re-appointed Arun Maheshwari as the Joint Managing Director & CEO with effect from April 18, 2024 for a term of 3 years, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," it said.

The board also approved the appointment of Anoop Kumar Mittal as an Additional and Independent Director of the company for a term of three consecutive years, subject to approval of the shareholders, the filing said. PTI ABI TRB