Arunachal DyCM urges Power Grid Corp to prioritise laying of transmission lines

Itanagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd to prioritise the laying of transmission lines within the stipulated time.

Chairing a review meeting on the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system in Itanagar on Wednesday, he said that with the commissioning of the Lower Subansiri project and many other such projects on the pipeline, it is essential to lay the transmission lines first, so that power generated is transmitted immediately.

He said reliable power is not only a basic necessity but also a foundation for education, healthcare, livelihoods, industrial growth, and overall economic development.

He said the focus of the state government remains firmly on strengthening power connectivity, ensuring reliable and quality electricity supply, and supporting inclusive development across both urban centres and remote areas of the state.

In the meeting, key milestones achieved under the scheme were reviewed, including the commissioning of several transmission and distribution assets, the completion of priority transmission lines, and the resolution of long-pending infrastructure challenges.

The meeting was attended by assembly speaker Tesam Pongte and his deputy Kardo Nyigyor, ministers, and senior government officials.