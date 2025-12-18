Arunachal govt making concerted efforts to revive stalled hydropower projects: Mein

Itanagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state government is making concerted efforts to revive stalled hydropower projects.

He made the statement after reviewing the status of several large hydropower projects in the state.

"Reviewed the status of major hydropower projects including Tawang I and II, Etalin, Demwe Lower, Naying, Kalai I and II, Hutong, Subansiri Upper, Kamala and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project," Mein said in a post on X after the meeting.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the Power and Hydropower portfolios, said the review also covered other mega and large hydropower projects, including the Etalin hydroelectric project of 3,097 mw, the Demwe Lower project of 1,750 mw and the Subansiri Upper project of 1,605 mw, which are critical to Arunachal Pradesh's long-term energy roadmap.

He emphasised that the exercise is part of a broader, structured effort to unlock the state's vast hydropower potential.

"The review forms part of a comprehensive effort to revive stalled hydropower capacity and ensure timely, responsible and sustainable development across the sector," he said.

Mein said these initiatives reaffirm the government's commitment to policy stability, responsible hydropower development and long-term energy security.

He noted that hydropower remains a cornerstone of the state's development strategy. PTI