Arunachal minister presents Rs 993-cr deficit budget for FY'25; focus on infra, urban development

Itanagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday presented a Rs 993.08-crore deficit budget for 2024-25, focusing on infrastructure, urban development and “healthy human resource”.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said the budget estimate is pegged at Rs 35,840.79 crore, a 20.85-per cent increase over the 2023-24 figure.

“Our vision is people-centric and progressive... We are committed to fulfill the aspirations of every person, especially our youth, women and farmers. Staying on this trajectory, by the time we complete the third term in government, there should be no development gaps in the state.

“We shall be guided by the transformative idea of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mein said.

The deputy chief minister said the share of central taxes for the 2024-25 budget has been pegged at Rs 21,431.59 crore, an increase of 19.42 per cent over the 2023-24 estimate.

The key allocations in this year’s budget include – Rs 830 crore to improve rural infrastructure, Rs 709 crore for the health sector, Rs 621 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 337 crore for upgradation of power sector infrastructure, Rs 291 crore for smart urbanisation and Rs 44 crore to upgrade transport infrastructure and services.

“We are continuously aiming for productivity and resilience in agriculture. Our efforts to facilitate youths, the indigenous population, women and the vulnerable groups and enhancement of social security nets are a testament to our resolve for inclusive human resource development and social justice,” Mein said.

Together, these priorities align with “our budget pillar of healthy human resource”, he said.

The focus on industrialisation and skill development “mirrors” the Union Budget priorities on manufacturing and services, employment and skilling, Mein said.

“Further, we are fostering a strong startup ecosystem with this year’s focus on establishing incubation hubs at higher education institutes,” said the minister.

“With respect to... robust infrastructure coupled with smart urbanisation strategies, we have managed to capture and reflect the Union Budget priorities on infrastructure and urban development. In addition, the state’s hydropower initiatives can be some of the biggest contributions to the country’s energy security,” Mein said.

Mein said to underscore the commitment and gratitude for the significant role the youth are playing in developmental activities, the government has declared 2024-25 as ‘Year of Youth’.

An allocation of a minimum of Rs 100 crore towards various activities for the empowerment of the youth has been made, he said.

Hailing the budget, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X: “It gives me immense satisfaction to see Arunachal Pradesh Budget for FY 2024-25 placing a strong emphasis on industry-led development, with a key focus on enhancing youth employment and skill upgradation.” A total allocation of Rs 23 crore has been earmarked specifically for initiatives aimed at equipping the youth with industry-relevant skills and facilitating their employment in various sectors, he said.

“With a total allocation of Rs 372 crore for women and child development, we have exhibited our continued commitment towards empowering women of the state and ensuring the health and well-being of our children,” the CM added. PTI UPL RBT