Arunachal minister presents Rs 993-crore deficit budget for FY'25

Itanagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday presented a Rs 993.08-crore deficit budget for 2024-25, focusing on infrastructure, urban development and “healthy human resource”.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said the budget estimate is pegged at Rs 35,840.79 crore, a 20.85-per cent increase over the 2023-24 figure.

“Our vision is people-centric and progressive... We are committed to fulfill the aspirations of every person, especially our youth, women and farmers. Staying on this trajectory, by the time we complete the third term in government, there should be no development gaps in the state.

“We shall be guided by the transformative idea of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Arunachal' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mein said.

The deputy chief minister said the share of central taxes for the 2024-25 budget has been pegged at Rs 21,431.59 crore, an increase of 19.42 per cent over the 2023-24 estimate. PTI UPL RBT