Arunachal to witness commissioning of 12,500 MW hydropower units in 2 years: Dy CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said hydropower projects with a combined installed capacity of 12,500 MW in the state will commence operations in the next two years, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The projects will be taken up by CPSUs, including NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC and SJVN, he said during the Solung festival celebrations at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday, it said.

Five such projects will commence next year, while three each will be taken up in 2026 and 2027, Mein was quoted as saying in the official communiqué.

“These will meet the power needs of the state as well as the nation and will foster rapid economic development in the state,” the deputy chief minister said, adding that large dams would also bring multiple benefits to the state as they are all multipurpose projects.

"We will not only harness power from these projects but also regulate water flow downstream and harness water for irrigation purposes and fisheries,” he said.

These projects will boost tourism and employment generation in the state.

Mein said the state would generate income to the tune of Rs 1,836 crore annually as equity shares from the projects.

The revenue accrued from the hydropower projects in the state will benefit the young generations, he said.

The deputy chief minister claimed that the government is also committed to develop small hydro projects in border villages of the state.

“These hydro projects will benefit remote villages, defence personnel and military set-up stationed in far-flung areas,” he said.

Mein also highlighted the state government’s initiatives to boost economic activities, including advancements in the tourism sector through the construction of the 218-kilometre Assam-Arunachal railway line passing through the sacred pilgrimage site of Parsuram Kund.