Arvind Fashions Q2 profit up 25% to Rs 56 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Arvind Fashions Ltd, a leading player in the casual and denim segment on Monday reported 25.13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL).

Revenue from operations was up 11.3 per cent at Rs 1,417.51 crore in September quarter of FY26. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,343.10 crore, up 10.65 per cent year-on-year.

Total income, which includes income from other sources, was at Rs 1,430.52 crore, up 11.7 per cent in the September quarter of FY26.

"In Q2 FY26, we sustained our strong growth trajectory with an 11.3 per cent increase in revenue. The recent GST reforms are expected to further boost consumer confidence and spending," MD & CEO Amisha Jain said.

AFL operates retail outlets of leading global brands such as U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine.

Over the outlook, she said:"As we move forward, we remain focused on investing in our marquee brands and strengthening consumer connections through our direct channel strategy, while accelerating retail expansion, driving premiumisation and scaling adjacent categories.” Shares of Arvind Fashions Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 557.95 apiece on BSE, up 11.07 per cent. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU