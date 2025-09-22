Arvind Goenka elected as northern region chairman: FIEO

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Apex exporters body FIEO on Monday said Arvind Goenka, Managing Director of RMG Polyvinyl India, has been elected as the regional chairman for the northern region.

"I would like to work on initiatives that will help promote exports of the MSMEs as they are the backbone of the Indian economy," Goenka said.

He said that his focus areas would include driving value-added exports across sectors to enhance global competitiveness, encouraging new and emerging exporters to enter international markets and resolving operational bottlenecks through structured dialogue with stakeholders and government.

"To empower exporters, especially MSMEs and businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, I will launch capacity-building initiatives on compliance, packaging, and international marketing; advocate infrastructure upgrades, testing labs, and warehousing," he said. PTI RR SHW