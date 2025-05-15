Arvind Ltd Q4 net profit rises 48% at Rs 154.64 cr

New Delhi: Textile and apparel major Arvind Ltd on Thursday reported a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 154.64 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by volume growth in textiles.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 104.42 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, said it is taking a pause on all non-critical and discretionary capex plans till clarity emerges on the US tariff front.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,220.69 crore as against Rs 2,074.51 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Arvind Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 2,091.17 crore as compared to Rs 1,944.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025 , consolidated net profit was higher at Rs 367.38 crore as compared to Rs 352.63 crore in FY24.

FY25 consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 8,328.81 crore as compared to Rs 7,737.75 crore in FY24.

In the fourth quarter, there was promising growth from a demand standpoint.

Denim fabric registered 14.6 million meters, the highest volume in the last 11 quarters, at a growth of 14 per cent. For the full year FY25, denim fabric achieved 51.6 million meters, a growth of 8 per cent, with capacity utilization of about 90 per cent, the company said.

The woven fabric, which is running at nearly 100 per cent capacity utilisation, achieved a volume of 33.2 million meters in Q4, a growth of 5 per cent, whereas for the full year FY25, it has recorded 128 million meters, it added.

Arvind Ltd said its garmenting division achieved full garment volume of 9.5 million pieces in Q4, the highest in last 12 quarters. While, for the full year FY25, the division achieved 37.2 million pieces which is a growth of 16 per cent.

"Volume growth in textile is attributable to our continuous efforts of gaining wallet share with large marquee names, acquisition of new customers, efficiency improvements and diversification of product category reflecting our verticalisation strategy," the company said.

The AMD (advanced materials division) reported a 14 per cent volume growth in Q4, reflecting a better performance compared to the previous quarters.

On the outlook for FY26, the company said the latest India-UK free trade pact is a positive development for the entire industry and opens up a new key geography for the company which currently is less than 2 per cent of the business.

"...at the same time, the recent tariff measures introduced by the United States have had far-reaching implications for the global economy, creating both opportunities and challenges while amplifying uncertainty across industries," it added.

As an immediate fallout, the company said, "We are witnessing higher demand for garments and fabrics, with positive signals from key US customers indicating increased business. However, margins may come under pressure as part of the tariff increase is being absorbed in the selling price." Proactive measures are being taken to protect margins through additional volumes and cost optimisation, it added.

Despite the volatility in the external environment, Arvind said it is continuing with ongoing capacity addition through capex, which in essence depicts it's resolve for a long-term growth plan.

"Though the entire capex program is within the free cash envelope of the company, we are taking a pause on all non-critical and discretionary capex plans till clarity emerges on the tariff front, giving us the strength to execute our business plan," it said.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty, the company said it's premature to provide FY26 guidance, as the business environment remains hard to predict, it said.