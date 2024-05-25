Arvind Panagariya casts vote for first time

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Sixteenth Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Saturday cast his first vote in the national capital.

"Most likely, I have the distinction of being the oldest first-time voter at my polling booth. Real proud of it!!," Panagariya said in a post on X.

Panagariya, at 71, had on Friday said he was excited to cast his first-ever vote.

Panagariya is a Professor of Economics and the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University. He was appointed the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission on December 31 last year. PTI JD TRB