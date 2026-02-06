Arvind SmartSpaces buys 4.7 acre land in Bengaluru to build homes; eyes Rs 860 cr revenue

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has acquired 4.7 acres of land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project.

The Ahmedabad-based company, part of the Lalbhai group, informed stock exchanges that it has acquired 4,7 acre land on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, on an outright basis.

The land will have a total estimated saleable area of 6.8 lakh sq ft and a top-line potential of around Rs 860 crore.

Arvind SmartSpaces entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has, until now, added 14 projects across the region, with 6 projects having already been delivered and 8 in various stages of development.

Established in 2008, Arvind SmartSpaces is one of the leading real estate development companies in the country, with 110 million square feet of real estate development. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL