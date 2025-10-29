Arvind SmartSpaces eyes over Rs 700 cr revenue from housing project at Vadodara

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has formed a partnership to develop a housing project in Vadodara with an estimated revenue of more than Rs 700 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has entered into the Vadodara residential market with a large-scale horizontal development project.

"This is a Joint Development project with a top-line potential upwards of Rs 700 crore," it added.

Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director, Arvind SmartSpaces, said that this is the company's 23rd project in Gujarat and aligns with its strategy to expand into high-potential markets and strengthen its presence in the state.

"The optimism in the real estate market remains strong and we look forward to adding new projects across Gujarat, Bengaluru and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) during the remainder of the year," Kapoor added.

The company, which is part of Lalbhai Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW