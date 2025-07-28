Arvind SmartSpaces Q1 profit jumps nearly 4-fold to Rs 11.18 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Monday reported a nearly four times jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.18 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 106.39 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 71.21 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Arvind SmartSpaces, part of Lalbhai Group, has real estate developments across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company had posted a profit of Rs 110.49 crore on a total income of Rs 736.11 crore.