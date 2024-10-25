Arvind Smartspaces Q2 net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 40.68 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Arvind Smartspaces Ltd on Friday reported more than four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.68 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year on better income.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 8.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 269.28 crore during the July-September period of 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 75.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

"The company has recorded the highest-ever quarterly bookings. For the first time, we have crossed the Rs 400-crore milestone for quarterly bookings," Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, said.

Advertisment

The company's half-yearly performance has also been best-ever in terms of bookings and collections, he said.

"The optimism in residential real estate, especially the mid-income and premium segment remains strong.

"We are progressing well to end the year on a strong note, driven by a solid pipeline of launches and business development in the upcoming quarters," Singal said.