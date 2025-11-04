Arvind SmartSpaces Q2 profit down 65 pc to Rs 14 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.17 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal due to lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 40.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 144.03 crore in July-September FY26 from Rs 269.28 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Arvind SmartSpaces also said that the board has elevated Kulin Lalbhai as chairman of the company.

Sanjay Lalbhai, who is the father of Kulin, has stepped down from the board of directors of the company, effective November 3, 2025.

Kulin was serving as vice chairman.

Established in 2008, Arvind SmartSpaces is India’s leading real estate development company headquartered in Ahmedabad. It has about 108 million square feet of real estate development across the country. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU