Arvind SmartSpaces Q4 profit rises 24pc to Rs 19 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces' consolidated net profit increased 24 per cent to Rs 19.14 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Its net profit stood at Rs 15.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 174.14 crore during January-March period of 2024-25 from Rs 120.10 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During the full 2024-25 financial year, the company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 110.49 crore from Rs 41.57 crore in the preceding year. Total income soared to Rs 736.11 crore from Rs 350.87 crore.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.